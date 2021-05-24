ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DGKC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.33%)
EPCL 51.16 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.53%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.01%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.7%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.48%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.35%)
TRG 174.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.53%)
UNITY 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.78%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.19 (0.84%)
BR30 25,704 Increased By ▲ 178.22 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,915 Increased By ▲ 340.91 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,719 Increased By ▲ 144.22 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,251
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
900,552
308424hr
Sindh
308,118
Punjab
333,971
Balochistan
24,517
Islamabad
80,312
KPK
129,413
Business Recorder Logo
May 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Obstetric fistula: Around 3,000 to 5,000 women suffer per year: Dr Yasmin

Recorder Report 24 May 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Sunday that obstetric fistula is one of the most devastating medical injuries that affect both physical and mental health of women and nearly 3,000 to 5,000 women suffer from this disease every year in Pakistan.

While pledging to end obstetric fistula from Punjab through special focus on mother and child health, the minister in her message on the International Obstetric Fistula Day said "we should not left to the fates as to who survives and who suffers such a grievous injury".

"Everyone deserves a life of dignity, and this day served as a reminder that we cannot ignore such a promise. The health department under the leadership of Punjab chief minister is committed to improving maternal health services and ending obstetric fistula from Punjab," she vowed.

The minister added that countries around the world mark this day on 23rd May to end obstetric fistula with a variety of events to raise awareness of this neglected health and human rights challenge. She said this problem is caused by prolonged, obstructed labor without access to timely problems, depression, social, isolation and deepening poverty.

According to Yasmin, this problem is preventable with appropriate medical assistance and its occurrence is a "violation of human rights". Obstetric fistula has been eliminated in developed nations, as it is preventable. However an estimated 3000 to 50000 new cases develop each year in Pakistan, she added.

The minister appreciated the efforts of Pakistan National Forum on Women's Health, Fistula Foundation and Jahandad Society of Community Development for providing free surgical services for the treatment of fistula in Pakistan. "Over the last seven years, the Fistula Foundation has directly supported more than 3,400 women and girls to receive surgical treatment for fistula in Pakistan through their seven regional centers in the country," she mentioned.

She said the campaign is based on three key strategies of prevention treatment and social reintegration of survivors. "The Pakistan National Forum on Women's Health is implementing this project by providing surgical treatments, training for doctors and mid-level healthcare providers and raising awareness on social issues related to obstetric fistula," Yasmin concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Obstetric fistula Obstetric Fistula Day

Obstetric fistula: Around 3,000 to 5,000 women suffer per year: Dr Yasmin

Experts for revisiting 1.5pc turnover tax on companies

People associated with CPEC projects: PM for issuance of separate visa category

New road to improve Pak-Iran connectivity: Asim Bajwa

ToRs of Arbitration Agreement: ECC disapproves ‘equity and fairness’ clause

PM says no one can ‘blackmail’ his govt

No room to relax Covid-19 restrictions in province: Sindh CM

COVID-19: Pakistan records 3,084 new cases, 74 deaths in 24 hours

Iran's polls set to split divided conservatives in two

Ex-BBC chief steps down from high-profile job over Diana probe

Saudi Arabia allows 60,000 pilgrims, including Pakistanis to perform Hajj

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.