Obstetric fistula: Around 3,000 to 5,000 women suffer per year: Dr Yasmin

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Sunday that obstetric fistula is one of the most devastating medical injuries that affect both physical and mental health of women and nearly 3,000 to 5,000 women suffer from this disease every year in Pakistan.

While pledging to end obstetric fistula from Punjab through special focus on mother and child health, the minister in her message on the International Obstetric Fistula Day said "we should not left to the fates as to who survives and who suffers such a grievous injury".

"Everyone deserves a life of dignity, and this day served as a reminder that we cannot ignore such a promise. The health department under the leadership of Punjab chief minister is committed to improving maternal health services and ending obstetric fistula from Punjab," she vowed.

The minister added that countries around the world mark this day on 23rd May to end obstetric fistula with a variety of events to raise awareness of this neglected health and human rights challenge. She said this problem is caused by prolonged, obstructed labor without access to timely problems, depression, social, isolation and deepening poverty.

According to Yasmin, this problem is preventable with appropriate medical assistance and its occurrence is a "violation of human rights". Obstetric fistula has been eliminated in developed nations, as it is preventable. However an estimated 3000 to 50000 new cases develop each year in Pakistan, she added.

The minister appreciated the efforts of Pakistan National Forum on Women's Health, Fistula Foundation and Jahandad Society of Community Development for providing free surgical services for the treatment of fistula in Pakistan. "Over the last seven years, the Fistula Foundation has directly supported more than 3,400 women and girls to receive surgical treatment for fistula in Pakistan through their seven regional centers in the country," she mentioned.

She said the campaign is based on three key strategies of prevention treatment and social reintegration of survivors. "The Pakistan National Forum on Women's Health is implementing this project by providing surgical treatments, training for doctors and mid-level healthcare providers and raising awareness on social issues related to obstetric fistula," Yasmin concluded.

