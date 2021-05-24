Diverted flight leaves Belarus for Lithuania: EU Commission

BRUSSELS: The Ryanair flight that was diverted to Minsk on Sunday by Belarus authorities has been allowed to continue towards Lithuania, the European Commission said.

"Great news for everyone, especially the families and friends of people onboard," transport commissioner Adina Valean tweeted.

The commissioner did not say whether all of those who had been on board the flight had been allowed to depart when it was allowed to leave.

Belarusian opposition activist Roman Protasevich was detained by Belarus authorities when the flight, originally from Athens to Vilnius, was diverted to Minsk.

A statement from Minsk airport said the aircraft had had to make an emergency landing following a bomb scare.

But European leaders reacted with fury, demanding Belarus allow all the passengers to leave.

"The Ryanair flight took off just now from Minsk bound for Vilnius," Valean wrote.