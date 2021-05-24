ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DGKC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.33%)
EPCL 51.16 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.53%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.01%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.7%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.48%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.35%)
TRG 174.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.53%)
UNITY 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.78%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.19 (0.84%)
BR30 25,704 Increased By ▲ 178.22 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,915 Increased By ▲ 340.91 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,719 Increased By ▲ 144.22 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,251
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
900,552
308424hr
Sindh
308,118
Punjab
333,971
Balochistan
24,517
Islamabad
80,312
KPK
129,413
Business Recorder Logo
May 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Bondholders hire Rothschild to help oppose Dubai fund revamp

Reuters 24 May 2021

DUBAI: A group of creditors has hired financial adviser Rothschild and law firm Clifford Chance to help oppose the terms of a proposal by Dubai-listed Emirates REIT to exchange $400 million in Islamic bonds for new instruments, sources said. Emirates REIT, a Shariah-compliant real estate investment trust, last week offered to exchange unsecured Islamic bonds, or sukuk, for secured ones to bolster its balance sheet.

A group of bondholders including local and international funds, as well as regional banks, and representing around 40% of the sukuk holders, met on Sunday to appoint advisers and prepare a counter offer, three sources familiar with the matter said.

The bondholders will revert to the company in the coming days to communicate their concerns and a committee of creditors plans to negotiate a better deal, one of the sources said, speaking anonymously due to commercial sensitivities.

Rothschild and Clifford Chance declined to comment.

REITs manage real estate assets that regularly generate profits, which are distributed to shareholders as dividends.

Emirates REIT's business suffered after years of sluggish performance by Dubai's real estate sector, which was exacerbated by the coronavirus outbreak. Last year, it appointed Houlihan Lokey to advise it on a strategic review.

It plans to extend the existing bonds' maturity to 2024 from 2022, as well as defer coupon payments for a year.

Bondholders may instead try to re-set Emirates REIT's management fees to improve cash flows, the three sources said.

Emirates REIT is also asking bondholders to waive any past or ongoing dissolution events and breaches of transaction documents, without disclosing which, according to the sources and a copy of Emirates REIT's consent solicitation request, which was seen by Reuters.

Representatives of Equitativa, which manages Emirates REIT, and Houlihan Lokey reiterated on Sunday that the exchange offer was "investor-friendly" and that the new instruments would generate more market interest.

"The company confirms that there is no past or currently subsisting event of default or dissolution. The proposed waiver language is customary when exchanging new certificates for old certificates," the representatives said in a statement on Sunday.

Dubai REIT Rothschild Bondholders

Bondholders hire Rothschild to help oppose Dubai fund revamp

Experts for revisiting 1.5pc turnover tax on companies

People associated with CPEC projects: PM for issuance of separate visa category

New road to improve Pak-Iran connectivity: Asim Bajwa

ToRs of Arbitration Agreement: ECC disapproves ‘equity and fairness’ clause

PM says no one can ‘blackmail’ his govt

No room to relax Covid-19 restrictions in province: Sindh CM

COVID-19: Pakistan records 3,084 new cases, 74 deaths in 24 hours

Iran's polls set to split divided conservatives in two

Ex-BBC chief steps down from high-profile job over Diana probe

Saudi Arabia allows 60,000 pilgrims, including Pakistanis to perform Hajj

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.