ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DGKC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.33%)
EPCL 51.16 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.53%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.01%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.7%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.48%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.35%)
TRG 174.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.53%)
UNITY 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.78%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.19 (0.84%)
BR30 25,704 Increased By ▲ 178.22 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,915 Increased By ▲ 340.91 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,719 Increased By ▲ 144.22 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,177
8824hr
Pakistan Cases
897,468
400724hr
Sindh
306,707
Punjab
333,057
Balochistan
24,413
Islamabad
80,156
KPK
129,013
Business Recorder Logo
May 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Covid spreads to rural India as deaths again rise above 4,000

Reuters 23 May 2021

MUMBAI: India’s Covid-19 outbreak has stabilised in parts of the country, a government official said, but deaths rose by 4,194 on Saturday and infections were spreading in rural areas where public health services are scarce and already overstretched.

India reported more than 400,000 infections a day in early May but the numbers have gradually eased. On Saturday, government data showed 257,299 new cases.

Active cases in the richest state of Maharashtra and Karnataka, home to the tech hub of Bengaluru, and the coastal state of Kerala had fallen in the last two weeks, health ministry official Lav Agarwal told reporters.

Daily numbers in states including West Bengal, which recently concluded state elections, and the southern states of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu were on the rise, he said.

With hospitals overflowing, the health system overwhelmed in the cities and a shortage of vaccines, experts have warned India could face a third wave of infections in coming months.

“While it (spread of coronavirus) has stabilised in many parts of the country, and overall the burden has been lessened, we have a long way to go with this wave,” Dr. V. K. Paul, part of a federal government panel on Covid-19 management, told a news conference.

“For the first time, we have seen that rural areas have been affected in this pandemic.”

Total infections in the country stood at 26.3 million, the second highest in the world after the United States, while the country’s total death toll was 295,525.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state authorities have faced widespread criticism for failing to counter the pandemic as many officials gear up for another surge.

The slow pace of vaccination in the country is another major concern.

New Delhi’s chief minister said city authorities had been forced to halt vaccinations for those aged between 18 and 44 as supplies had run out.

The chief minister of Andhra Pradesh urged Modi to help with supplies as the state had no stocks to vaccinate those aged below 45.

Case numbers also rose in neighbouring Nepal, which on Saturday said it had added 8,591 infections in 24 hours to take its total count above the half-million mark.

COVID19 Health Ministry Covid infection public health services Lav Agarwal

Covid spreads to rural India as deaths again rise above 4,000

FBR asked to pursue court cases: Finance Division fears financial liabilities

Ex-officio members: MoF asked to review nominations/appointments on PSEs’ boards

Ring Road a flagship project: Sarwar

Macroeconomic indicators showing positive trends despite Covid-19: Bajwa

Estimate reflects strong recovery under way: SBP

Strong growth despite tough IMF programme: Tarin

Lithuania quits China’s 17+1 cooperation forum

Sufficient electricity available in system: Spokesman PD

Consumers overcharged in April: Nepra urged to approve 84 paisa/unit refund

China’s ‘father of hybrid rice’ dies

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.