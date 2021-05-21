ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DGKC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.33%)
EPCL 51.16 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.53%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.01%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.7%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.48%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.35%)
TRG 174.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.53%)
UNITY 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.78%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.19 (0.84%)
BR30 25,704 Increased By ▲ 178.22 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,915 Increased By ▲ 340.91 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,719 Increased By ▲ 144.22 (0.78%)

May 21, 2021
South Africa's rand rallies to near 18-month peak, stocks rise

  • Rand was 0.21% firmer at 13.9400 against the dollar, trading at its strongest levels since late December 2019.
  • "The combination of higher domestic yields and falling FX volatility is making the rand more attractive as a carry currency."
Reuters 21 May 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's rand raced to its strongest in nearly 18 months on Friday, extending gains after the central bank said on Thursday it was ready to tighten monetary policy should a recent rise in consumer prices persist.

By 1500 GMT, the rand was 0.21% firmer at 13.9400 against the dollar, trading at its strongest levels since late December 2019.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) left its repo rate unchanged at 3.5% in a unanimous decision on Thursday, saying the current lending rate was supportive of the economic recovery. It also said it was ready to act if the recent jump in inflation persisted.

"The rand has responded positively to the SARB policy update. The strong gains likely reflected in part a reversal of (Wednesday's) losses following the more hawkish-than-expected FOMC minutes," said analysts at London-based MUFG.

"The combination of higher domestic yields and falling FX volatility is making the rand more attractive as a carry currency."

Investors' focus was also on an S&P Global Ratings credit rating review after the local market closes. The agency currently rates South Africa's long-term foreign-currency at BB-, three notches below investment grade, and local currency debt at BB, both with a stable outlook.

In the equities market, stocks ended the day firmer as Swiss luxury goods maker Richemont jumped after its results, offseting a slide in property and technology stocks.

The Johannesburg-listed shares of Cartier maker Richemont rose 4.76% to a record high as its net profit rose by a third in 2020/21, helped by a strong performance of its jewellery brands and a proposal to double its dividend.

Another notable gainer was insurer Old Mutual, up 2.28% after it said its measure of operating profit was up 48% in the three months to March 31, at 1.8 billion rand. .

Further gains on the main index were capped by weak property stocks as Fortress REIT Ltd shares fell 4.87% after it withdrew its previous dividend guidance. Arrowhead Properties fell 2.62% after flagging a 24% drop in half-year distributable income per B share.

Meanwhile technology investor Prosus NV and market heavy-weight parent Naspers were down 2.31% and 0.83%, respectively, mirroring a decline in Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent Holdings Ltd, in which Prosus holds a stake.

Overall, the Johannesburg All-Share index closed 0.17% firmer, while the Top-40 index climbed 0.24%.

Bonds firmed, with the yield in the benchmark 2030 paper down 6 basis points to 8.99%.

