KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Thursday (May 20, 2021).

========================================================================================================= MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ========================================================================================================= As on: 20-05-2021 ========================================================================================================= Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ========================================================================================================= Habib Metro.Fin. Inv. Managers Sec. BYCO Petroleum 2,000,000 9.47 Fortune Sec. AKD Sec. 1,000,000 9.46 Dawood Equities AKD Sec. 3,000,000 9.46 Inv. Managers Sec. AKD Sec. 5,000,000 9.46 Seven Star Sec. AKD Sec. 500,000 9.46 Alfalah Sec. AKD Sec. 2,500,000 9.46 Pearl Sec. AKD Sec. 6,000,000 9.46 MRA Sec. AKD Sec. 10,000,000 9.46 Khadim Ali S. AKD Sec. 500,000 9.46 Bukhari Sec. Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,500,000 9.46 ========================================================================================================= Total Turnover 30,500,000 =========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021