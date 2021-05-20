ANL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.95%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.63%)
AVN 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (7.22%)
DGKC 112.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.7%)
FCCL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
FFBL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 15.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HASCOL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.7%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
JSCL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (7.46%)
KAPCO 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.71%)
LOTCHEM 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.27%)
MLCF 43.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PAEL 31.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.15%)
POWER 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.79%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.36%)
PRL 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.91%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
SNGP 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.01%)
TRG 173.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.89%)
UNITY 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.73%)
BR100 4,909 Decreased By ▼ -5.31 (-0.11%)
BR30 25,526 Increased By ▲ 66.31 (0.26%)
KSE100 45,574 Decreased By ▼ -108.04 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,575 Decreased By ▼ -94.02 (-0.5%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,987
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
890,391
420724hr
Sindh
303,323
Punjab
331,102
Balochistan
24,223
Islamabad
79,789
KPK
128,033
Canadian dollar gains ground along with higher metal prices

  • Canadian dollar strengthens 0.5% against the greenback.
  • Price of US oil falls 0.6%.
  • ADP data shows Canada adding jobs for third straight month.
  • Canadian bond yields were mixed across a flatter curve.
Reuters 20 May 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar strengthened against its US counterpart on Thursday as the greenback broadly declined and metal prices rose, while investors awaited comments on the financial system by Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem.

Macklem is due to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. ET (1500 GMT) to discuss the Bank of Canada's Financial System Review.

It follows data on Wednesday showing Canadian inflation climbing in April at the fastest pace in a decade and above the Bank of Canada's target range of 1% to 3%.

The US dollar slipped but remained well above three-month lows hit on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting showed there was more talk of it tapering its bond purchases than investors had expected.

Base and precious metal prices climbed, with copper up 0.4%, but the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was down 0.6% at $62.99 a barrel, after diplomats said progress was made toward a deal to lift sanctions on Iran, which could boost crude supply.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.5% higher at 1.2076 to the greenback, or 82.81 US cents, having traded in a range of 1.2075 to 1.2144.

On Tuesday, it touched its strongest in six years at 1.2013, bolstered by the recent surge in commodity prices and an improved outlook for the domestic economy.

Canada added 351,300 jobs in April, the third straight month of increases, despite a tightening of COVID-19 restrictions, a report from payroll services provider ADP showed.

Canada's retail sales report for March is due on Friday.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter curve, with the 10-year down 1 basis point at 1.568%.

