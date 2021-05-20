Markets
Hong Kong stocks down at lunch
20 May 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished Thursday morning in negative territory as investors returned from a midweek break to play catch-up with a global retreat.
The Hang Seng Index lost 0.74 percent, or 211.79 points, to 28,382.02.
