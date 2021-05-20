ANL 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.44%)
New auto policy to focus on indigenization of industry: Khusro

Updated 20 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar held consultative sessions with representatives of Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) and Pakistan Association of Auto Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) separately, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

Razzak Dawood, Advisor on Commerce, Trade and Investment, and Secretary Industries and Production Sohail Rajput also joined the meeting. This meeting aimed to discuss the proposals submitted by both associations for Auto Industry Development and Export Plan (AIDEP) 2021-26. The minister indicated that new policy would focus on further growth and development of automotive industry together with affordability, quality, availability and indigenisation of industry. He further highlighted that the government would like to see an increased footprint of electric vehicles to improve the environment and to reduce oil import bill.—PR

