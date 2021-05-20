ANL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-7.53%)
TPL Insurance achieves ‘AA-’ rating

20 May 2021

KARACHI: The Credit Rating of TPL Insurance has been upgraded to AA- with a stable outlook, following a statement issued by Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA).

The rating reflects TPL Insurance’s strong financial position, steady growth of premiums and robust operational capabilities. Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, the Company has capitalized on its digitally advanced infrastructure, and shown consistent growth through effective risk management practices in a challenging economic environment.

Commenting on the occasion, Muhammad Aminuddin, CEO, TPL Insurance, said, “This upgrade by PACRA to AA-, resonates TPL Insurance’s mission to create sustainable value for our customers, stakeholders and employees. We would like to thank them for their enduring support as we look forward to set new benchmarks in the industry.”—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

