Pakistan

PM to review construction progress on Mohmand Dam site today

  • In 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan performed the groundbreaking of Mohmand Dam which is being constructed on River Swat in Mohmand District
  • PM Imran will also attend a ceremony in Peshawar regarding the distribution of low-cost family flats amongst the laborers under the Naya Pakistan Housing program
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 19 May 2021

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit the Mohmand Dam site today (Wednesday) to review the construction work, local media reported.

Chairman WAPDA Muzammil Hussain will brief the premier about the project's progress.

In 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan performed the groundbreaking of Mohmand Dam which is being constructed on River Swat in Mohmand District.

The mega project is being undertaken at a cost of Rs309.6 billion. The dam will have a water storage capacity of 1.293 million acre feet and help generate 800 megawatts of electricity. The project is expected to be completed by 2025.

Meanwhile, PM Imran will also attend a ceremony in Peshawar regarding the distribution of low-cost family flats amongst the laborers under the Naya Pakistan Housing program.

At least, 2,056 family flats will be given on propriety rights to the registered workers of the province. Three percent quota for widows and two percent for disabled persons have been allocated in it.

The low-cost housing project also has a school comprising 30 classrooms.

