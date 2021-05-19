ANL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.35%)
ASC 15.43 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.15%)
ASL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
AVN 89.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.41%)
BOP 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
BYCO 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.73%)
DGKC 115.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.43%)
EPCL 50.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1%)
FCCL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.54%)
FFL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.76%)
HASCOL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.22%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.19%)
KAPCO 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.26%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
POWER 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
PPL 82.80 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.48%)
PRL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.54%)
PTC 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
SNGP 43.68 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (4.5%)
TRG 182.80 Increased By ▲ 4.62 (2.59%)
UNITY 41.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (7.48%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
BR100 4,959 Increased By ▲ 32.4 (0.66%)
BR30 25,887 Increased By ▲ 233.44 (0.91%)
KSE100 45,982 Increased By ▲ 191.46 (0.42%)
KSE30 18,826 Increased By ▲ 108.77 (0.58%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,752
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
882,928
256624hr
Sindh
299,913
Punjab
328,775
Balochistan
23,931
Islamabad
79,371
KPK
127,224
Business Recorder Logo
May 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Normalizing situation in Palestine: Fawad urges int’l community to meet its obligation

APP 19 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday while expressing Pakistan’s deep concern and anguish over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, stressed that the international community had an obligation to help normalize the situation and facilitate a just solution.

He was talking to European Union Ambassador Androulla Kaminara during a meeting, a press release said.

The information minister said Pakistan had declared Friday as a day for expressing solidarity with the people of Palestine, who were suffering from continuous violence at the hands of Israeli forces.

The EU ambassador said Vice President Borell had called a meeting of the foreign ministers of EU member states on May 18 to discuss the situation.

The meeting was convened to coordinate and discuss how the EU could best contribute to end the current violence, she added.

During the meeting, both sides also exchanged views on the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country.

The minister said the Pakistani government was undertaking all possible steps to contain the pandemic through timely decisions and effective preventive measures.

He said the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) were spearheading the drive against the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said when Covid-19 surfaced in Pakistan early last year, the country was not producing any protective gear against the viral pandemic, but, within a period of four to six months, it not only started manufacturing protective masks, kits and quality ventilators but also exported them.

Androulla Kaminara appreciated the steps taken by the Government of Pakistan to protect its people from the pandemic.

She also appreciated the rise in Pakistan’s exports despite pandemic.

The information minister also apprised the ambassador about the approval of two long awaited bills for protection of journalists and media professionals and the forced disappearance (Criminal Law Amendment Bill).

He reiterated the government’s resolve to continue to facilitate the growth of free and responsible media in Pakistan.

He said the media enjoyed unprecedented independence in Pakistan as the government firmly believed in fundamental, democratic and constitutional right of freedom of expression.

Talking about peace and development in the region, Fawad said Pakistan desired good relations with all its neighbours and was willing to reciprocate any peace overture.

“One cannot move ahead if the other side is not ready to act responsibly”, he said, adding they could not move forward by ignoring the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The EU ambassador also showed keen interest in Pakistan’s initiatives including climate change, Ten Billion Tree Tsunami and the drive for Clean and Green Pakistan. The minister also welcomed the EU’s interest in this initiatives.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Androulla Kaminara EU ambassador Israeli forces

