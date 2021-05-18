State of economy ‘All is well’, PM told

ISLAMABAD: The economic team has reportedly briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan about the overall economic situation in the country, and stated that despite the corona pandemic, economic indicators are positive with exports and remittances showing a steady increase. A meeting of the party leaders and government spokespersons presided over by the prime minister was reportedly briefed, on Monday, on the economic situation with the apparent target to defend the government policies against opposition criticism.

The meeting was reportedly told that inflation is a global phenomenon in the wake of the Covid-19 and has been increasing world over due to increase in commodity prices, yet in Pakistan, it is relatively less compared to the other countries.

The meeting was told that the prices of petroleum products in the country are the lowest in the region.

The meeting was told that the economy is improving, the country's exports have increased by 13.50 percent, the current account deficit has been surplus for 10 months, while IT exports have increased by 44 percent, and cement sales by 40 percent, and tractors’ sales have increased by 58 percent.

The farmers got Rs1,100 billion more this year, the PM told.

The prime minister said the government was taking all possible administrative and policy decisions to reduce inflation.

He said the impact of increase in global inflation is also in Pakistan as a result of increase in the prices of raw material and crude oil products in the international market.

He further stated that the benefits of positive economic indicators should go directly to the people, adding that the government’s focus in the next budget would be on development spending.

On the issue of Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister reportedly said that he has nothing personal with Shehbaz Sharif but those who have looted the country’s wealth cannot be released.

During the meeting, it was also proposed to hold next Friday as official day of countrywide protest against the ongoing Israeli atrocities on the Palestinians.

Upon this, the prime minister directed to make preparation for the official day of protest on Friday.

