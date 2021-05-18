Covid-19 claims 74 more lives across country

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday reported 3,232 new Covid-19 cases and 74 deaths, taking the national cases tally to 880,362, and death toll to 19,617, since the pandemic outbreak in the country.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the Covid-19 positivity ratio in the country over the past 24 hours was recorded at 7.82 percent as nationwide 36,725 tests were conducted of which 3,232 were positive.

In the past 24 hours, 3,754 coronavirus patients have recovered taking the national tally of recoveries to 792,522.

At present, there are a total 68,223 active Covid-19 cases in the country, the NCOC said.

At present, a total 4,886 corona patients are admitted in various hospitals across the country of which 4,443 are in critical condition, the NCOC stated.

Pakistan has carried out a total of 12,480,767 coronavirus tests so far since the pandemic outbreak of which 36,725 were conducted in the past 24 hours.

The federal and the provincial governments have equipped 639 hospitals with Covid-19 facilities across the country.

Out of 74 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, 63 were under treatment in the hospital, 36 of them were on ventilators and 11 deaths were reported in quarantine centres. The Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) reported most of the deaths.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan with 73 percent ventilator occupancy is on top followed by Lahore with 57 percent, Bahawalpur with 48 percent and Peshawar with 38 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds were also occupied in four major areas of Gujranwala with 66 percent occupancy on top followed by Multan with 60 percent while Peshawar and Bahawalpur 44 percent occupancy of oxygen beds.

According to the NCOC, a total 584 ventilators were occupied across the country, while no Covid-affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Out of 880,362 coronavirus infections recorded since the pandemic outbreak, Punjab with 327,262 cases is on top, followed by Sindh with 299,194 cases, KPK 127,038 cases, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 79,221 cases, Balochistan 23,866 cases, AJK 18,258 cases and GB 5,423 cases is on the bottom of the list.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 880,362 cases were detected that also included the dead, recovered and under treatment Covid-19 patients so far, including AJK 18,258, Balochistan 23,866, GB 5,423, ICT 79,221, KPK 127,038, Punjab 327,362, and Sindh 299,194.

Out of 19,617 deaths reported in the country, Punjab with 9,411 deaths is on top of which 44 occurred in the past 24 hours, followed by Sindh with 4,801 deaths of which seven were recorded in the past 24 hours, the KPK with 3,786 deaths of which 20 were reported in the past 24 hours, the ICT with 731 deaths, AJK with 514 deaths, Balochistan 267 deaths of which three died in the past 24 hours and GB 107 deaths.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021