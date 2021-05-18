ANL 33.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.53%)
Business & Finance

Bank Al Habib purchases Centrepoint Building

Recorder Report Updated 18 May 2021

KARACHI: Bank Al Habib Limited has purchased Centrepoint Building located in Korangi Town near KPT Interchange, from TPL Properties.

“After satisfactory due diligence, obtaining the requisite approvals and consents, completing the necessary formalities, and the execution of appropriate contracts, the parties have successfully completed the sale and purchase transaction of the Centrepoint Building,” material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange Monday said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange tpl properties Bank Al Habib KPT Interchange

