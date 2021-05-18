Bank Al Habib purchases Centrepoint Building

KARACHI: Bank Al Habib Limited has purchased Centrepoint Building located in Korangi Town near KPT Interchange, from TPL Properties.

“After satisfactory due diligence, obtaining the requisite approvals and consents, completing the necessary formalities, and the execution of appropriate contracts, the parties have successfully completed the sale and purchase transaction of the Centrepoint Building,” material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange Monday said.

