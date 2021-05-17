Israeli barbarity & oppression on innocent Palestinians against all human norms: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Monday said Israeli barbarity and oppression on innocent Palestinians against all human norms.

While telephonically discussing the grave violations of basic human rights in Palestine with his counter part Speaker of Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop, he also mentioned that martyrdom of innocent civilians including children and women demand immediate punitive actions against oppressive Israel, said a press release issued here.

He also stressed on the need of unanimity of Muslim countries to stop this aggression.

Speaker Asad Qaiser also mentioned that letters regarding atrocities on innocent Palestinians and destruction of Gaza had been sent to all OIC member state.

He said that the silence of international human rights Organisations is deplorable. He also apprised about the role of Turkey to unite the Muslim ummah Countries.

He also invited his counterpart to participate in session Parliamentary Organization of OIC .

Speaker of Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop highlighted the oppression of innocent Palestinians by aggressive Israel. He also mentioned about unanimity on the part of Muslim Ummah to stop this aggression.