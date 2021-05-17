Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
Business Recorder Logo
May 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Israeli barbarity & oppression on innocent Palestinians against all human norms: NA Speaker

  • Asad Qaiser mentioned that letters regarding atrocities on innocent Palestinians and destruction of Gaza had been sent to all OIC member state.
APP 17 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Monday said Israeli barbarity and oppression on innocent Palestinians against all human norms.

While telephonically discussing the grave violations of basic human rights in Palestine with his counter part Speaker of Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop, he also mentioned that martyrdom of innocent civilians including children and women demand immediate punitive actions against oppressive Israel, said a press release issued here.

He also stressed on the need of unanimity of Muslim countries to stop this aggression.

Speaker Asad Qaiser also mentioned that letters regarding atrocities on innocent Palestinians and destruction of Gaza had been sent to all OIC member state.

He said that the silence of international human rights Organisations is deplorable. He also apprised about the role of Turkey to unite the Muslim ummah Countries.

He also invited his counterpart to participate in session Parliamentary Organization of OIC .

Speaker of Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop highlighted the oppression of innocent Palestinians by aggressive Israel. He also mentioned about unanimity on the part of Muslim Ummah to stop this aggression.

Asad Qaiser Palestine OIC Gaza Israeli barbarity

Israeli barbarity & oppression on innocent Palestinians against all human norms: NA Speaker

‘Palestine Solidarity Day’ to be observed on Friday: FM

US seeks 'justification' from Israel for strike on media building

Pakistan conveys its serious concern to Afghan side over 'irresponsible statements and baseless allegations' made by Afghan leadership

Bitcoin hits 3-month low, then rallies, on Musk tweets

India's Gujarat state braces for most severe cyclone in over two decades

Pakistan desires broad-based and comprehensive partnership with US, Qureshi tells Blinken

Corruption case: Govt includes Shehbaz Sharif's name in no-fly list

Gaza pummelled by fresh Israeli air strikes, nearly 200 dead in a week

Pakistan reports 3232 new coronavirus cases, 74 deaths in 24 hours

Pro-Israel, pro-Palestinian protesters clash in Montreal

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters