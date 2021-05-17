Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
Business Recorder Logo
May 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Coronavirus vaccination process to be expedited in Punjab

  • She mentioned that about 40 million people in Punjab would have to be inoculated to get protected from the coronavirus.
APP 17 May 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to expedite the vaccination process in the province as per the instructions of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to control the corona pandemic.

The decision was taken at a meeting held here on Monday to review the situation of corona after the lockdown.

Addressing the meeting, Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat said the government was taking all possible steps to contain the spread of coronavirus and fully aware of the financial loss to businessmen due to the lockdown. He said the business community should support the government's efforts to curb the spread of the virus by taking precautionary measures in markets.

Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that the precautionary measures taken during the lockdown were showing positive results. She said that so far more than 2.2 million people had been vaccinated in Punjab.

She said that as per the instructions of the NCOC, the process of vaccination in the province was in full swing and the capacity to administer vaccine on a daily basis was being gradually increased. She mentioned that about 40 million people in Punjab would have to be inoculated to get protected from the coronavirus.

The Chief Secretary Punjab said that the third wave of coronavirus was proving to be more dangerous. "The virus can be prevented by wearing masks, keeping social distance and following other precautions," he said. Citizens should protect themselves and others by adhering to SOPs, he added.

The meeting was briefed that more than 97,000 people had been vaccinated in the province during the last 24 hours.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Chief Secretary Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary Home, administrative secretaries of both the Health department and officers concerned attended the meeting that reviewed health facilities in hospitals and other measures.

NCOC Yasmin Rashid coronavirus vaccination

Coronavirus vaccination process to be expedited in Punjab

US seeks 'justification' from Israel for strike on media building

Pakistan conveys its serious concern to Afghan side over 'irresponsible statements and baseless allegations' made by Afghan leadership

Bitcoin hits 3-month low, then rallies, on Musk tweets

India's Gujarat state braces for most severe cyclone in over two decades

Pakistan desires broad-based and comprehensive partnership with US, Qureshi tells Blinken

Corruption case: Govt includes Shehbaz Sharif's name in no-fly list

Gaza pummelled by fresh Israeli air strikes, nearly 200 dead in a week

Pakistan reports 3232 new coronavirus cases, 74 deaths in 24 hours

Pro-Israel, pro-Palestinian protesters clash in Montreal

UN General Assembly to consider call for Myanmar arms embargo

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters