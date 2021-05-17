Coronavirus
Pakistan

KP Governor, VCs discuss varsities’ financial problems

APP 17 May 2021

PESHAWAR: The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Monday held a high level meeting with the Vice Chancellors of the public sectors universities in the provincial capital at Governor’s House and discussed in detail the financial crisis faced by their institutions.

The Governor directed VCs of University of Peshawar, Agriculture University, Islamia College University and UET Peshawar to present comprehensive long term suggestions in consultation with the HEC and Higher Education department to solve the financial problems once and for all, adding the financial issues of the universities situated in the Peshawar would be solved as a special case.

The Governor, while expressing concern over the financial crisis in the Islamia College University directed concerned authorities to submit accurate details of the assets and Land of Islamia College within week, adding that we want to know the accurate land/property of the Islamia College and the method and way of its use.

He said the financial issues faced by the public sectors universities would be solved permanently through comprehensive and workable strategy. He assured that the case for provision of supplement grant for University of Peshawar would be discussed at relevant forums.

He said that as a chancellor he is committed to bring positive change in higher educational institutions in providing quality standard education to our young generation.

He said that few VCs are taking good decisions in the best interest of their institutions and for students, adding the VC is a very responsible post and the responsible persons should take the responsibility in a real sense.

The meeting was attended by the Principle Secretary to Governor Muhammad Idrees Khan, Secretary Higher Education Department Daud Khan, Vice Chancellor UOP Dr. Muhammad Idrees, VC UET Peshawar Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain, VC Islamia College University Prof. Dr. Gul Majeed Khan and others.

