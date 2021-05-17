‘Public cooperation must to curb Covid-19’

FAISALABAD: Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said the cooperation of the people is of utmost importance to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He said during the Eid holidays, the district administration officers have been remained active in enforcing the SOPs and this practice will continue to play an active role in the future. Ordering the implementation of law, he said the citizens should also show responsibility so that joint efforts could be made to prevent the spread of pandemic.

He informed that twelve more shopping malls and a restaurant sealed for violating SOPs in the district while 33 persons were arrested and fined Rs 47,000 over not wearing face mask.

He further informed that in the last 62 days, 2091 shopping malls, plazas, restaurants, wedding halls, Private schools, offices and bus stands were sealed and fined Rs 32.82 million. According to data provided, 1577 shopping malls, 344 restaurants, 45 wedding halls, 113 private schools, 7 private offices, a bus stand, four grocery shops and 123 public transports were impounded while 936 people who were walking on highways and public places without face masks were arrested.

Deputy Commissioner, during his visit to the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau on the occasion of Eid, distributed Eid gifts and also cut cake with the helpless, destitute and orphaned children residing there.—PR

