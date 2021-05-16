Coronavirus
Adviser to CM inaugurates coronavirus vaccination center

  • If we want to win the war against the corona virus, we have to get rid of the impression that the vaccine is harmful, he added.
APP Updated 16 May 2021

KARACHI: Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Adviser for Law and Environment Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday inaugurated the Free Corona Vaccination Center at HY Hospital in collaboration with Delhi Sodagran and Sindh Health Department.

He said that there are free corona vaccination centers all over Sindh including Karachi and the people of Delhi Colony and adjoining areas would be able to benefit from this center.

He said that we should all be vaccinated as it is for the betterment of all.

President of Jamiat Sodagran Delhi (Karachi) Saleem Farooqi was also present on the occasion. He said that he was grateful to the Sindh government for the way you We will always support in this way.

The Spokesperson of Sindh Government said that we are grateful to Jamiat-e-Delhi Sodagran who supported the Sindh government in this epidemic and provided space for vaccination center and we will continue to supply vaccines.

"If we want to win the war against the corona virus, we have to get rid of the impression that the vaccine is harmful," he added.

Every doctor says that vaccination is necessary and that precaution and vaccination is the only way to prevent this contagious disease. "I am grateful to the young and old who cooperated in the security measures," he said.

He also said that the extra Zenica vaccine has been administered to the administrator of the hospital and the opinion about the extra Zenica vaccine is not correct. "With this commitment, we will wear masks and get vaccinated and give a second dose to those who have been given sinus form, so the sinus form has been stopped for a few days so that those who have received the first dose and second dose should also be given.

"Extra-Zenica and cyanoform vaccines are plentiful and we urgently need 10 million vaccines, so we have approached various companies," he said.

"We tell the federal government through the media that if the federal government wants to provide us with 10 million vaccines, we are ready to pay the price," he said.

Answering the questions of the journalists, he said that there is a danger of hurricane in Sindh at present and people should be careful. The next few days are important in terms of rains.

Furthermore, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed. The Central Control Cell has been set up on #TauktaeCyclone and will be in touch with all the Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners including IG Police, Rangers, Health Department and PDMA regarding the expected Cyclone and Rain Emergency 24 hours a day. Necessary instructions will also be issued for the safety of the people.

