Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,210
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
867,438
286924hr
Sindh
294,251
Punjab
322,117
Balochistan
23,655
Islamabad
78,560
KPK
125,392
Business Recorder Logo
May 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan weigh 0.02pc in MSCI EM

  • Pakistan now has a weight of 0.023 percent as compared to 0.016pc previously. Additionally, Pakistan's weight in the small cap index has been revised to 037 9pc.
Ali Ahmed 12 May 2021

The Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) announced the outcome of its Semi-Annual Index Review (SAIR) on Wednesday.

Pakistan now has a weight of 0.023 percent in MSCI EM as compared to 0.016pc previously. Additionally, Pakistan's weight in the small cap index has been revised to 0379pc.

Lucky Cement (LUCK) has been added to the MSCI Pakistan Index under MSCI Global Standard Indexes while Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC) has been removed from it.

“We estimate inflows in the Lucky Cement to the tune of USD 39.65 million (6.89 million shares of last closing price) while we estimate outflows in OGDC to clock in at USD 16.69 million (27.4 8 million shares at last closing)” stated Arif Habib report.

The new constituents are MCB Bank (MCB), Habib Bank (HBL) and Lucky Cement (LUCK).

Under the MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes, TRG Pakistan (TRG) has been added while Indus Motors (INDU), Lucky Cement (LUCK), National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and Packages Limited (PKGS) have been removed.

All changes will be made as of the close of May 28, 2021.

Pakistan MSCI MSCI Emerging Markets Index

Pakistan weigh 0.02pc in MSCI EM

Pakistan rules out providing military bases to U.S. for future counterterrorism efforts in Afghanistan

21 Palestinians killed in Israeli air raids on Gaza Strip

Pakistan sees less than 3000 COVID-19 cases in a day since March 16

PM Imran says Pakistan stands with Gaza and Palestine, shares Chomsky's quote

COVID-19 vaccination registration for 30 years and above to kickstart on May 16

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation condemns Israel as violence flares

Indian Covid-19 variant found in 44 countries, all regions: WHO

Middle East strife drags in reluctant Biden

Israel declares state of emergency in Lod, blaming 'riots' by Arab minority

Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet today for Shawwal moon sighting

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters