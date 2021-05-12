Countrywide rain likely during Eid holidays
KARACHI: The Met Office on Tuesday forecast countrywide rains during the Eidul Fitr holidays.
It said the present westerly weather system is likely to persist for next 4 to 5 days. Under the influence of this weather system:
Rain-wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls (a few Hailstorm) is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Bannu, Peshawar, Mardan, Kurram, Waziristan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Khushab, Mianwali, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Sialkot, Lahore, Kasur, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh till Sunday with occasional gaps.
Rain-wind/ dust thunderstorm is expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan on Saturday/ Sunday.
Rain-wind/ dust thunderstorm is also expected in Quetta, Zhob, Sibbi, Kohlu, Ziarat, Harnai, Chaman, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Hyderabad, Larkana and Jaccobabad on Saturday and Sunday.
