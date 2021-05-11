ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
PSDP in Sindh: Utilization of funds stands at 69pc

Recorder Report 11 May 2021

KARACHI: The utilization of funds stood at 69 percent against the released funds by the first week of May 2021 in the current financial year under Public Sector Development Programme in Sindh.

According to summary of the provincial government, the release of amount and its utilization also include the provincial and district Annual Development Programme and federal grants.

According to the summary, Rs232.94 billion was allocated in Sindh budget for the current financial for public sector development programme.

The figures released indicated that almost Rs133 billion was released by first week of May, which is 57 percent of the total allocation for the whole year.

The utilization of funds showed that of the released amount, Rs91 billion was spent on different schemes, which is 69 percent of the released funds.

The details showed that 59 percent funds were utilized in agriculture, price and supply sector, 65 percent in Zakat, Auqaf and Ushar and 52 percent in the Board of Revenue.

In education sector, utilization remained 71 percent, 77 percent in energy sector, 38 percent in environment, 13 percent in excise and taxation, 19 percent in finance, 87 percent in food and 80 percent in forest and wildlife.

In health sector, utilization was 24 percent, 75 percent in home department, 62 in industries and commerce, 44 percent in information technology, 69 percent in investment, 90 percent in irrigation, 96 percent in lining of main canals, 60 percent in fisheries and livestock, 80 percent in local government, 29 percent in minorities affairs, 61 percent in planning and development, 64 percent in population welfare and 66 percent in public health engineering.

The summary of funds showed that the utilization of funds remained zero in human rights, mines and minerals, provincial ombudsman till the first week of May 2021.

Sindh government PSDP includes Rs155 billion for provincial ADP, Rs15 billion for district ADP, Rs54.641 for foreign project assistance and Rs8.302 billion from federal grants.

PSDP current financial year Board of Revenue Population Welfare Sindh budget

