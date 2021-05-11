Gold prices up in Asia

SINGAPORE: Gold prices rose in Asian trade on Monday, hovering near a three-month peak, as a shocking miss in US jobs numbers last week cemented expectations that interest rates will remain low for some time, denting the dollar and boosting non-yielding metal’s appeal.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,835.44 per ounce by 0845 GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 11 at $1,842.91 on Friday. US gold futures gained 0.3% to $1,836.40.

“We are seeing a carry over this morning from Friday’s non-farm payrolls figures which were surprisingly disappointing. Clearly both the US dollar and yields remain on the back foot, supporting gold,” said independent analyst Ross Norman.

“After weeks of snail-like progress higher, gold has suddenly accelerated higher, driven by a weaker US dollar and ebbing fears of an early Federal Reserve taper,” OANDA senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said in note.—Reuters