May 10, 2021
Pakistan

Anti-state remarks: Lahore court extends Javed Latif's physical remand for two more days

  • Police requested the court to extend Latif's remand for further investigation
  • PML-N MNA Javed Latif was arrested after a session court rejected his bail petition in a case registered against him on charges of inciting people against state institutions
Fahad Zulfikar 10 May 2021

(Karachi) A Lahore court has extended physical remand of PML-N MNA Mian Javed Latif for two days in a case related to allegedly delivering anti-state remarks, local media reported on Monday.

As per details, police requested the court to extend Latif's remand for further investigation.

The prosecutor of the case stated before the court that it is yet to be investigated with whom Javed Latif hatched the conspiracy. On the other hand, the lawmaker’s lawyer opposed the remand extension plea.

After hearing arguments, the court reserved its verdict. Later, it extended the physical remand for two more days.

Earlier, PML-N MNA Javed Latif was arrested after a session court rejected his bail petition in a case registered against him on charges of inciting people against state institutions. The PML-N leader was arrested by the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) near Saggian Pul.

