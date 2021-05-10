ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
Pakistan

Capital gives deserted looks

APP 10 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: The capital city is giving deserted look as most of the natives have left for their home towns little earlier to celebrate the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr due to closure of inter-city public transport aimed at to curtailing Covid-19. Those who have their own transport are also leaving for their native towns to enjoy the festival with their loved ones, taking advantage of the long holidays from May 8-16.

The hustle and bustle of the city faded away after closure of markets and public transport to ensure prevention of the citizens from the deadly virus.

“I left for my hometown Bahawalpur prior to the closure of public transport to visit my parents and celebrate the upcoming Eid festival”, Fatima Sohail, a working woman said.

Talking to APP, she said, “I bought all the essentials but could not manage to buy bangles and henna till the last minute due to rush in markets and now the shops are closed”. “This festival of Eid is very important for us to spend more time with our parents after remaining busy in job outstation”, she said.

Amina Yusuf, a resident of the capital city said that Eid is the only occasion when we find time to visit our friends but most of the people left the city and we are unable to enjoy the vacations. She was of the view that although all these steps being taken to stop the spread of deadly Coronavirus but this made our occasion colorless and we are feeling like a hostage in the houses.

It is a routine for most of the natives living in Islamabad to leave for their hometowns on the occasion of Eid to spend quality time with their loved ones and celebrate the festival in the fullest manner.

