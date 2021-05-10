DC visits fruit and vegetable market

FAISALABAD: Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited the fruit and vegetable market Ghulam Muhammad Abad in the afternoon and reviewed the process of auction for different vegetables and fruit. AC Sadar Umar Maqbool and EADA M. Usman were also present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner went to different sheds and stalls and checks the availability of vegetables and fruit. He directed the market committee staff for regular monitoring of the auctions to discourage the unfair increase of prices of wholesale. He also inquired about the terms and conditions of the auctions and said that unjustified price hike could not be tolerated.

He also interacted with the commission agents and shopkeepers and said that the district administration was very serious to control the prices of the essential items. He directed the staff of market committee for issuance of price lists immediate after the auctions. He asked the ACs to inspect the cold storage and godowns for assessing the availability of the different items and said that special measures be taken for the supply in case of shortage any item.

Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner also visited the Ramazan bazaar of Kaleem Shaheed Colony and took a detail round of the bazaar. It was informed to him that 188693 bags of flour have been sold in Ramazan bazaars in last 27 days at a subsidies rate. He also checked the availability of fruits and vegetables in the bazaar.—PR

