Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,797
12024hr
Pakistan Cases
854,240
410924hr
Sindh
290,756
Punjab
316,334
Balochistan
23,186
Islamabad
77,684
KPK
123,150
May 08, 2021
Technology

Xiaomi surpasses Apple in Europe due to Impressive Growth

BR Web Desk Updated 08 May 2021

Xiaomi has surpassed Apple in terms of market share in the European battleground, according to Quarter 1 2021 smartphone insights by Canalys. The Chinese smartphone brand has now settled for the second place in Europe right behind Samsung.

Moreover, Xiaomi now accounts for 23 percent share of the European region as compared to Apple's 19 percent, as reported by the Android Authority. The company also witnessed impressive 85 percent year-on-year growth in Europe as compared to Apple's 22 percent.

It also important to note that the Chinese company is a new entrant in Europe, whereas Apple had maintained its presence in the region for over a decade now. However, the product offerings by both companies are also different with Xiaomi offering on budget phones and its Cupertino rival focusing on the premium smartphone segment.

However, Apple still maintains the second place in Western Europe, accounting for 25 percent market share as compared to Xiaomi's 17 percent. Hence, most of the growth in Xiaomi's market share can be attributed to Eastern Europe.

Nonetheless, Europe is a key market for smartphones and this event marks a significant victory for the Chinese brand.

In addition to this, it is also necessary to investigate how other smartphone brands are performing in the region and whether Xiaomi would be able to cross Samsung, which is leading the European market with a 35 percent market share.

Furthermore, Oppo is also following Xiaomi's footsteps with 153 percent year-on-year growth in Europe and 197 percent in Western Europe this time around.

On the other hand, troubled with the US sanctions, Huawei is still struggling with a negative growth rate of 81 percent in Europe.

It is still unclear what actually contributed to Xiaomi's sudden growth and whether it was Huawei's sudden decline that the Chinese brand was able to use to its advantage in the European region.

