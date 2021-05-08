KSA, Pakistan discuss Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday acknowledged Pakistan’s role towards regional peace and stability. According to the military media wing, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa held meetings with the Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman. The COAS also called on Deputy Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman.

During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including recent developments in the Afghan peace process, bilateral defence, security, collaboration for regional peace, and connectivity were discussed.

The COAS said Pakistan is resolute in its commitment to safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the KSA and defence of the two Holy Mosques.

The crown prince said relations between KSA and Pakistan are based on bonds of brotherhood and mutual trust and both nations will continue to play their part for the peace, stability and betterment of Muslims.

According to sources, the two sides also discussed matters related to energy, trade and connectivity during the meeting. However, detailed discussions will be held during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s meeting with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman as the two are also scheduled to hold meeting during PM Khan’s three-day visit to the Kingdom from May 7 to 9.

