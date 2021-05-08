UAF scientists: Opportunities exist to uplift agri sector: VC

FAISALABAD: There are ample opportunities for University of Agriculture Faisalabad scientists to uplift country’s agriculture and livestock sector, thanks to highly qualified faculty and existing research facilities, said Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer.

He was talking as chief guest at a function organized by the VC Secretariat in connection with the successful completion of his service journey.

Prof Dr Asif Tanveer said that there is no substitute for hard work. They people who work hard in life find a leading role. He said that during his long service, he always didn’t compromise on merit.

He said that a unique research system regarding organic farming had been developed which will bring the tangible results.

Estate Management Principal Officer Dr. Javed Akhtar, said that that Dr Asif Tanveer has always adhered to the principles of merit, and hardworking. Benevolent students are creating surprises under the guidance of the Prof Dr Asif Tanveer.

Registrar Tariq Mahmood Gill said that Dr. Asif Tanveer has always been sympathetic towards the betterment of the employees, students, farming community and other stakeholders. Treasurer Omar Saeed Qadri said that Prof Dr Asif had made valuable contributions through his vision in education and researches as well as university other matters.—PR

