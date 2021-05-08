ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,677
14024hr
Pakistan Cases
850,131
429824hr
Sindh
289,646
Punjab
314,517
Balochistan
23,016
Islamabad
77,414
KPK
122,520
Business Recorder Logo
May 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

UAF scientists: Opportunities exist to uplift agri sector: VC

08 May 2021

FAISALABAD: There are ample opportunities for University of Agriculture Faisalabad scientists to uplift country’s agriculture and livestock sector, thanks to highly qualified faculty and existing research facilities, said Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer.

He was talking as chief guest at a function organized by the VC Secretariat in connection with the successful completion of his service journey.

Prof Dr Asif Tanveer said that there is no substitute for hard work. They people who work hard in life find a leading role. He said that during his long service, he always didn’t compromise on merit.

He said that a unique research system regarding organic farming had been developed which will bring the tangible results.

Estate Management Principal Officer Dr. Javed Akhtar, said that that Dr Asif Tanveer has always adhered to the principles of merit, and hardworking. Benevolent students are creating surprises under the guidance of the Prof Dr Asif Tanveer.

Registrar Tariq Mahmood Gill said that Dr. Asif Tanveer has always been sympathetic towards the betterment of the employees, students, farming community and other stakeholders. Treasurer Omar Saeed Qadri said that Prof Dr Asif had made valuable contributions through his vision in education and researches as well as university other matters.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dr Asif Tanveer opportunities University of Agriculture Javed Akhtar

UAF scientists: Opportunities exist to uplift agri sector: VC

MBS receives PM

Jul-Mar LSMI output up 8.99pc YoY

PM for inclusion of new uplift projects in FY22 PSDP

Pakistani missions abroad: Fawad explains why PM has criticised diplomats

LHC grants Shehbaz permission to go abroad

SAPM warns of ‘risky’ situation during Eid holidays

CPEC: SEZs attract attention of prospective investors

APTTA-2010 extended for another six months

Pentagon chief says removal of all contractors from Afghanistan under way

Tarin briefed on ‘concept of performance agreement’

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.