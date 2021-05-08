Japanese shares up

TOKYO: Japanese shares ended higher on Friday as investors scooped up cheap technology stocks, while concerns around the slow economic recovery due to the extension of COVID-19 emergency measures capped gains.

The Nikkei share average ticked up 0.09% to close at 29,357.82, while the broader Topix rose 0.29% to 1,933.05. Both indexes inched down earlier in the session after rising the most in two weeks on Thursday.

Technology shares advanced, with heavyweight Tokyo Electron rising 2.38% as investors took a second look at the positive outlook of the chip equipment maker. Semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest rose 0.88%, while robot maker Fanuc gained 1.15%.