KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 16.938 billion and the number of lots traded at 13,775.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 6.998 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.438 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.133 billion), Silver (PKR 893.307 million), Crude Oil (PKR 805.159 million), Platinum (PKR 688.713 million), DJ (PKR 407.472 million), Copper (PKR 305.552 million), SP 500 (PKR 218.061 million), Natural Gas (PKR 37.181 million) and Japan equity (PKR 13.433 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 8 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 5.428m were traded.

