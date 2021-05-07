ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
Tarin covers a lot of targeted subsidy ground

07 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Thursday convened a meeting to finalize modalities for disbursement of targeted subsidies at the Finance Division. Adviser to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain, SAPM on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar and SAPM on Finance and Revenue Dr Waqar Masood were also present during the meeting.

The SAPM on Social Protection Alleviation briefed the Finance Minister about different proposals which are under consideration for replacing the untargeted subsidies with the targeted ones in compliance with the directives of the Prime Minister to facilitate the under-privileged with more focused and extended coverage.

Adviser to the PM on Institutional Reforms and Austerity and SAPM on Finance and Revenue deliberated on modalities for disbursement of subsidies at the point of sale including local convenience stores/Kiryana shops.

The Finance Minister directed to keep in view, the convenience of beneficiaries as points of sale are located at distant locations in far-flung areas. He directed SAPM on Finance and Revenue and SAPM on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation to work out a well-rounded proposal for providing targeted subsidies with firm timelines for onward submission before the Cabinet.

In his concluding remarks, the Finance Minister stated that government is firmly committed to pro-poor agenda and supports economic empowerment of the under-privilege women through Ehsaas safety net. The primary objective is poverty alleviation, socio-economic uplift and financial inclusion of women from marginalized sections of the society.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sania Nishtar SAPM waqar masood Shaukat Tarin Ishrat Hussain

