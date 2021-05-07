ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,677
14024hr
Pakistan Cases
850,131
429824hr
Sindh
289,646
Punjab
314,517
Balochistan
23,016
Islamabad
77,414
KPK
122,520
Business Recorder Logo
May 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Sustainable development: Govt focusing on SMEs sector: Tarin

Recorder Report Updated 07 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said on Thursday that the government is focusing on small and medium enterprises (SMEs) sector for achieving sustainable development.

The finance minister held a meeting with the Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdoom Khusroo Bakhtiyar, to discuss the features of a new credit scheme for the SME sector and Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Reza Baqir joined the meeting through video link and briefed Tarin on the proposal for the provision of funds for the small businesses (without collateral) for up to three years through the network of commercial banks.

He also shared that, at present, there are around a 100,000 small businesses availing the SME credit facilities provided by the commercial banks.

The new scheme will accelerate the credit uptake ratio of the smaller businesses up to 30 percent, approximately, during three years.

The SBP governor further informed the finance minister that the banks will design innovative products to reach out to the smaller businesses, whereas, the government will provide risk sharing facility to the banks.

The finance minister affirmed to provide the seed money for the scheme.

The provision of microcredit would create employment opportunities at the local level and in turn, enhance GDP growth and will help in achieving sustainable and robust economic growth, he concluded.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Waqar Masood was also present during the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

REZA BAQIR SBP commercial banks State Bank of Pakistan SMEs Governor SBP Shaukat Tarin Makhdoom Khusroo Bakhtiyar

Sustainable development: Govt focusing on SMEs sector: Tarin

US not planning to shoot down errant Chinese rocket: defence chief

Housing sector to fuel economy, create jobs: PM

Tarin covers a lot of targeted subsidy ground

Punjab Peri-Urban Low-Cost Housing Scheme aims to facilitate salaried, working class, says PM

Banks disburse Rs 12bn under Prime Minister's Housing Program

Dawood says tariffs on raw materials will be reduced

Afghan journalist shot dead day after Taliban warning

Bank branches dealing in forex, trade open on 10th, 11th

Diplomats take great exception to PM’s remarks

Construction sector: Over 1,070 projects worth Rs383bn investment registered

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.