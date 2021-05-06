ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,537
10824hr
Pakistan Cases
845,833
419824hr
Sindh
288,680
Punjab
312,522
Balochistan
22,900
Islamabad
77,065
KPK
121,728
Sri Lankan shares end higher as financial, consumer stocks rise

  • The CSE All-Share Index climbed 0.59% to end at 7,188.09, its second straight day of gains.
  • Conglomerates Browns Investments and LOLC were the biggest boosts, gaining 3% and 1.3%, respectively.
Reuters 06 May 2021

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, helped by gains in financial and consumer staples stocks.

The CSE All-Share Index climbed 0.59% to end at 7,188.09, its second straight day of gains.

Sri Lanka reported 1,939 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a record increase, while overall deaths reached 734, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

The South Asian island nation last month imposed fresh curbs on public gatherings.

Conglomerates Browns Investments and LOLC were the biggest boosts, gaining 3% and 1.3%, respectively.

Trading volumes rose to 85.2 million from 74.2 million in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 110.3 million Sri Lankan rupees ($562,755), according to exchange data.

Equity market turnover was 1.25 billion rupees.

The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 196.00 against the dollar as of 1250 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

