Pakistan

EFP calls for immediate vaccination of industrial workers

06 May 2021

KARACHI: Ismail Suttar, President, Employers’ Federation of Pakistan (EFP), while lauding the Government’s diehard commitment in vaccinating health workers across the country, called for immediate vaccination of industrial workers as a next agenda.

In a statement, the EFP president stated that the economy is undergoing a very difficult phase. On one side, Pakistan is gaining ground on exports, while on the other, it is fighting a constant economic war with regional competitors to maintain the rhythm and momentum of the current export level.

“It can easily be seen that only a certain segment of the society [the upper-middle class] is interested in availing of COVID vaccinations. Ismail asserted that the Government must strive to convince the other fragment of citizens and while doing so ensure they all have active social security status”, he added.

Suttar opined that Pakistan is registering over 5000 cases daily, with an estimated 150 deaths per day. Therefore, it is pertinent to safeguard the health of employees as they are the backbone of the economy. The Employers’ Federation of Pakistan aims to highlight and bring up a plan of action concerning this crucial step of vaccination.—PR

COVID Exports vaccination EFP covid vaccinations Ismail Suttar

