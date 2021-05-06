ANL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
May 06, 2021
Pakistan

Ferozsons Labs salutes healthcare heroes

Recorder Report 06 May 2021

KARACHI: To honour the selfless efforts and sacrifices made by doctors, nurses, paramedics and frontline health workers during the ongoing pandemic, Ferozsons Laboratories Limited, a leading pharmaceutical company, launched a nation-wide initiative to turn three iconic monuments, Faisal Mosque, the Lahore Fort, and Frere Hall, into beacons of blue light on 4th and 5th May.

The activity took place with the collaboration and generous support of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA), Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), as well as the Ministry of Interior. The initiative aimed to pay tribute to the healthcare community, the unsung heroes of the pandemic.

Representing all those who bravely battled the pandemic and lost their lives in service of their patients, management of Ferozsons laboratories, government officials and family members of doctors initiated the illumination of the monuments by lighting candles in memory of their loved ones.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO of Ferozsons Laboratories Limited, Osman Khalid Waheed, said, “We are all indebted to doctors and frontline health workers everywhere, who risk their own lives everyday to put patients first. This initiative aims to show these true heroes the nation’s gratitude and support.” In Karachi, Laeeq Ahmad, Administrator of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), on the lighting of Frere Hall, said, “We must never forget the workers at the frontline. Every day is a struggle for them and by lighting up Frere Hall, we want to tell them that we see them, and we stand with them.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

