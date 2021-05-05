Bulls rule as PSX gains 380 points, closes at 44,943 points

ISLAMABAD: KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend Wednesday, gaining 380.02 points, with positive change of 0.85 per cent, closing at 44,943.61 points against 44,563.59 points on the last working day.

A total of 259,868,123 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 221,502,765 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs14.808 billion against Rs10.088 billion the previous day.

As many as 370 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 227 of them recorded gain and 126 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 42,393,831 shares and price per share of Rs34.46, Telecard Limited with a volume of 32,751,000 and price per share of Rs14.75 and TRG Pak Ltd with volume of 30,085,908 and price per share of Rs167.32.

Island Textile witnessed maximum increase of Rs149.99 per share, closing at Rs2199.99 followed by Sapphire Tex, share prices of which increased by Rs63, closing at Rs918.

AKD Capital recorded maximum decrease of Rs33.61 per share, closing at Rs456.38 whereas Shield Corp was runner up with the decrease of Rs19 per share, closing at Rs366.50.