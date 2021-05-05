ANL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
ASC 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
ASL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.88%)
BOP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
BYCO 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
DGKC 110.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.47%)
EPCL 50.89 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.27%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
FFL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (6.47%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.75%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.63%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.51%)
LOTCHEM 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.77%)
MLCF 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
PAEL 31.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.23%)
PIBTL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.39%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.68%)
PPL 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.21%)
PRL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.02%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.77%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 38.59 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.29%)
TRG 163.22 Decreased By ▼ -5.12 (-3.04%)
UNITY 34.93 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.36%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,799 Increased By ▲ 39.91 (0.84%)
BR30 24,693 Increased By ▲ 286.81 (1.18%)
KSE100 44,944 Increased By ▲ 380.02 (0.85%)
KSE30 18,383 Increased By ▲ 122.64 (0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,429
11924hr
Pakistan Cases
841,636
411324hr
Sindh
287,643
Punjab
310,616
Balochistan
22,776
Islamabad
76,696
KPK
121,099
Pakistan

Bulls rule as PSX gains 380 points, closes at 44,943 points

  • As many as 370 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 227 of them recorded gain and 126 sustained losses.
APP 05 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend Wednesday, gaining 380.02 points, with positive change of 0.85 per cent, closing at 44,943.61 points against 44,563.59 points on the last working day.

A total of 259,868,123 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 221,502,765 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs14.808 billion against Rs10.088 billion the previous day.

As many as 370 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 227 of them recorded gain and 126 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 42,393,831 shares and price per share of Rs34.46, Telecard Limited with a volume of 32,751,000 and price per share of Rs14.75 and TRG Pak Ltd with volume of 30,085,908 and price per share of Rs167.32.

Island Textile witnessed maximum increase of Rs149.99 per share, closing at Rs2199.99 followed by Sapphire Tex, share prices of which increased by Rs63, closing at Rs918.

AKD Capital recorded maximum decrease of Rs33.61 per share, closing at Rs456.38 whereas Shield Corp was runner up with the decrease of Rs19 per share, closing at Rs366.50.

