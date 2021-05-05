Samsung's best phone ever officially retires after its last security update

Samsung has officially ended its android support for its known smartphone Galaxy 8. Launched in the Spring of 2017, Samsung's favourite phone received its last security update four years after its release.

Recently, the smartphone maker introduced a formal support policy, according to which Galaxy devices, including both S and A series flagships, will be provided with four years of security updates, as reported by The Verge.

While Samsung's S8 and S8 Plus have reached the end of their support period, Samsung’s update page shows that S8 Active is still on the schedule for quarterly updates and its S8 Lite is still on the biannual schedule.

However, S8 was one of the most popular Samsung Galaxy devices. It effectively marked a major shift in design for Samsung smartphones with its wider edge-to-edge screen and minimal bezels. The device also came with an incredible camera and excellent hardware.

As the company was only updating S8 on a biannual basis anyway, this last update would not translate into a massive loss. However, it is still an evident sign that the time has come for Samsung's best phone to officially retire after four years of its debut.