Covid-19 pandemic: Death toll rises to 8,683 after 111 more deaths in Punjab

LAHORE: The death toll in Punjab on account of novel coronavirus reached to 8,683, after 111 more patients succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours ringing alarm of seriousness of the corona pandemic ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Most deaths were reported from Lahore (37), Faisalabad (33), Multan (17), Rawalpindi (07), Gujranwala (02), Bahawalpur (02), Sargodha (02), Rahim Yar Khan (04) and one each in Skeikhupura and Muzaffargarh during the last 24 hours taking the death toll in these cities to 3558, 903, 614, 1342, 319,215, 218, 182, 91 and 180, respectively.

Out of 14,137 corona tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 1,600 fresh virus cases were reported across the province taking the provincial tally of cases to 308,529. The overall positivity rate of the virus reached to 11.31 percent in the province from previous 12.50 percent.

The provincial metropolis is still facing burden of the disease, as 727 fresh cases and 37 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.

With the recovery of 3,269 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province reached to 256,956. On the other hand, as many as 5,018 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country taking the tally of total recoveries to 733,062.

As per break up of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 162,668 cases and 3,558 deaths, Rawalpindi 23,717 cases and 1,342 deaths, Faisalabad 18,935 cases and 903 deaths, Multan 14,847 cases and 614 deaths, Bahawalpur 6,896 cases and 215 deaths, Gujranwala 7,569 cases and 319 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 4,745 cases and 182 deaths, Sargodha 7,079 cases and 218 deaths, Sheikhupura 3,291 cases and 91 deaths, Muzaffargarh 1,820 cases and 180 deaths and Sialkot reported 6,664 cases and 215 deaths.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid in a briefing said that all institutions are working collectively to control the pandemic; the government cannot win this battle without the support of the people.

She said that corona situation is being monitored across the province 24 hours. The oxygen supply is being ensured in all hospitals while arrangements are being improved at all vaccination centres.

Expressing concern over rush in markets and bazaars, health professionals urged the people to follow corona SOPs to avoid disastrous situation. Advising the citizens to fully implement coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs), they regretted that shops are crowded and social distancing is not observed.

