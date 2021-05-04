ANL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.76%)
Tunisia tenders to buy 50,000 tonnes feed barley

  • The tender closes on Wednesday, May 5, they said. The grain can be sourced from optional origins.
  • If sourced from the Black Sea region, Mediterranean or east Europe, shipment was sought between June 5 and June 20.
Reuters 04 May 2021

HAMBURG: Tunisia's state grains agency has issued an international tender to purchase around 50,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Tuesday.

The tender closes on Wednesday, May 5, they said. The grain can be sourced from optional origins.

The barley is sought in two 25,000 tonne consignments.

If sourced from the Black Sea region, Mediterranean or east Europe, shipment was sought between June 5 and June 20.

If sourced from west Europe, shipment was sought between June 1 and June 15. If sourced from the United States, Canada or South America, shipment was sought between May 25 and June 10.

In its last reported barley tender on March 18, Tunisia's state grains agency purchased around 75,000 tonnes at the lowest price of $275.68 a tonne c&f.

