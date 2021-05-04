ANL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.76%)
PPL commences commercial gas production from Baneri D&PL

  • As per details, the block is located in districts Thatta and Sujawal and lies in the southernmost part of the lower Indus basin.
Ali Ahmed 04 May 2021

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has commenced commercial production of gas from Benari Development and Production Lease.

In a statement, PPL the operator of block 2467-16 (Shah Bandar) announced the commencement of commercial gas production from Baneri Development and Production Lease (Benari D&PL) in Shah Banda Block with effect from 3 May 2021.

As per details, the block is located in districts Thatta and Sujawal and lies in the southernmost part of the lower Indus basin.

Baneri X-1 well in Baneri D&PL is the first exploratory well drilled in Shah Bandar block which is operated by PPL with 63 percent working interest along with its joint venture partners Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) having 32pc working interest, and Sindh Energy Holding Company Limited (SEHCL) and Government Holding Private Limited (GHPL) with 2.5pc working interest each.

Shah Bandar Joint Venture decided to process gas from Baneri D&PL at MPCL’s operated Sujawal gas processing facility for onward injection into Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) network.

PPL said that the expected gas production from the field is around 9MMSCFD. This arrangement has resulted in early commercialization of gas from Baneri D&PL, which will add additional hydrocarbons enabling the energy sector to reduce the demand and supply gap of natural gas in the country.

Sindh natural gas PPL mpcl gas production commercial gas production Shah bandar

