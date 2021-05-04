ANL 32.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-7.57%)
ASC 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.32%)
ASL 21.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.96%)
AVN 78.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-4.43%)
BOP 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.62%)
DGKC 109.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.02%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.51%)
FCCL 22.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.48%)
FFBL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.55%)
FFL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.01%)
HASCOL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
HUBC 73.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.65%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.08%)
JSCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-5.47%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
PAEL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.99%)
POWER 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.23%)
PPL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.23%)
PRL 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.29%)
PTC 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.31%)
TRG 155.98 Decreased By ▼ -11.02 (-6.6%)
UNITY 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (5.9%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 4,685 Decreased By ▼ -51.17 (-1.08%)
BR30 23,801 Decreased By ▼ -477.82 (-1.97%)
KSE100 44,076 Decreased By ▼ -186.15 (-0.42%)
KSE30 18,027 Decreased By ▼ -73.37 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,149
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
834,146
421324hr
Sindh
285,626
Punjab
306,929
Balochistan
22,620
Islamabad
76,209
KPK
120,064
Business Recorder Logo
May 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil rises as demand hopes bolster sentiment

Reuters 04 May 2021

NEW YORK: Oil rose more than 1% on Monday as Chinese economic figures and US vaccination rates pointed to a strong rebound in demand in the world’s two largest economies.

Investors remain wary, however, over record-breaking infection rates in India, the third-largest fuel importer worldwide, along with higher OPEC+ oil supply.

Brent crude rose 80 cents, or 1.2%, to settle at $67.56 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate rose 91 cents, or 1.4%, to settle at $64.49 a barrel.

The United States and China, the world’s top two oil consumers, are expected to drive a recovery in demand from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Even as COVID-19 cases hit record levels this week, oil prices have moved higher on growing vaccination numbers in developed markets,” a BofA Global Research report said. “Recent data points to the high effectiveness of vaccines at preventing infections and fatalities.”

About a third of US residents have been fully vaccinated, Reuters’ coronavirus tracker showed.

Meanwhile, Chinese crude imports averaged a seasonal record in February and March from increased car sales, a recovery in local travel and a strong industrial backdrop, BofA Global Research said.

Still, parts of the world such as India are seeing rising coronavirus cases. India on Monday reported more than 300,000 new coronavirus cases for a 12th straight day. The new wave of the virus has already led to a drop in fuel sales in April.

“India jitters are currently stopping oil prices from rising further,” said Rystad Energy analyst Louise Dickson.

Brent has rallied almost 30% this year, recovering from last year’s historic lows thanks to record supply cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, together known as OPEC+.

However, OPEC+ decided last week to stick to a plan to boost supply slightly from May 1 and OPEC’s production climbed in April, led by a boost from Iran, a Reuters survey found.

Tehran and world powers are holding talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal that could add to global oil supplies should an agreement be reached. Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator on Saturday said that Tehran expects US sanctions on oil, banks and most individuals and institutions to be lifted.

Coronavirus OPEC+ US sanctions coronavirus cases Oil coronavirus pandemic US vaccinations Rystad Energy

Oil rises as demand hopes bolster sentiment

Eid holidays announced

ADB launches Asia Pacific Tax Hub

Private parties engaged in business with Railways: Exemption of 10pc WHT opposed by FBR

Future of 11 power plants: Consultation process expedited

Govt to vaccinate 70m people by Dec: Faisal

Education, other areas: IMF says govt required to increase spending

Price trends of essential commodities analysed

Verizon to sell Yahoo, AOL for $5bn

Cabinet to discuss EU Parliament’s resolution today

PM urges OIC to help protect true image of Islam

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.