ANL 32.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-7.57%)
ASC 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.32%)
ASL 21.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.96%)
AVN 78.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-4.43%)
BOP 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.62%)
DGKC 109.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.02%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.51%)
FCCL 22.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.48%)
FFBL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.55%)
FFL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.01%)
HASCOL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
HUBC 73.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.65%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.08%)
JSCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-5.47%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
PAEL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.99%)
POWER 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.23%)
PPL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.23%)
PRL 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.29%)
PTC 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.31%)
TRG 155.98 Decreased By ▼ -11.02 (-6.6%)
UNITY 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (5.9%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 4,685 Decreased By ▼ -51.17 (-1.08%)
BR30 23,801 Decreased By ▼ -477.82 (-1.97%)
KSE100 44,076 Decreased By ▼ -186.15 (-0.42%)
KSE30 18,027 Decreased By ▼ -73.37 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,149
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
834,146
421324hr
Sindh
285,626
Punjab
306,929
Balochistan
22,620
Islamabad
76,209
KPK
120,064
Business Recorder Logo
May 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

THE RUPEE: Mixed patterns

BR Research 04 May 2021

KARACHI: On Monday, PKR exhibited very mixed movement. It went up for buying while going down for selling against USD in inter-bank market while in open market; it went down against USD for buying while remaining unchanged for selling. It went up against Euro and SR in open market and remained unchanged against AED.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the inter-bank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 10 paisas for buying and lost 30 paisas for selling against USD over last week’s rates closing at 153.10 and 153.60 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 10 paisas for buying while remaining unchanged for selling over last week’s rates closing at 153.60 and 153.90 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR gained 1.50 rupees for both buying and selling closing at 183.50 and 185 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 41.65 and 41.95 respectively. Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 10 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 40.60 and 40.90 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 153.60
Open Offer     Rs 153.90
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Monday 

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 153.10
Offer Rate     Rs 153.60
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee marginally improved its worth in the process of trading against the greenback in the local currency market on Monday.

Following a slight decrease in the buying spree, the greenback remained under selling pressure throughout the trading session and closed lower for buying and selling at Rs 153.50 and Rs 154.80 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 153.80 and Rs 154.90 respectively, local currency dealers said.

Likewise, the rupee also followed suit in relation to the pound sterling that was bought and sold at Rs 212.00 and Rs 214.00 against Friday’s closing trend of Rs 212.50 and Rs 214.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee recovered 50 paisas against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Monday.

The dollar opened at Rs154(buying) and Rs 154.10(selling) against last rate of Rs154.50(buying) and Rs 154.60(selling).

It closed at Rs154(buying) and Rs 154.10(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold were Rs. 99,700 (selling) and Rs 99,500(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

THE RUPEE usd to pkr today currency exchange rate today dollar exchange rate pakistan

THE RUPEE: Mixed patterns

Eid holidays announced

ADB launches Asia Pacific Tax Hub

Private parties engaged in business with Railways: Exemption of 10pc WHT opposed by FBR

Future of 11 power plants: Consultation process expedited

Govt to vaccinate 70m people by Dec: Faisal

Education, other areas: IMF says govt required to increase spending

Price trends of essential commodities analysed

Verizon to sell Yahoo, AOL for $5bn

Cabinet to discuss EU Parliament’s resolution today

PM urges OIC to help protect true image of Islam

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.