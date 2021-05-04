THE RUPEE: Mixed patterns

KARACHI: On Monday, PKR exhibited very mixed movement. It went up for buying while going down for selling against USD in inter-bank market while in open market; it went down against USD for buying while remaining unchanged for selling. It went up against Euro and SR in open market and remained unchanged against AED.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the inter-bank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 10 paisas for buying and lost 30 paisas for selling against USD over last week’s rates closing at 153.10 and 153.60 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 10 paisas for buying while remaining unchanged for selling over last week’s rates closing at 153.60 and 153.90 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR gained 1.50 rupees for both buying and selling closing at 183.50 and 185 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 41.65 and 41.95 respectively. Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 10 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 40.60 and 40.90 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 153.60 Open Offer Rs 153.90 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Monday

======================== Bid Rate Rs 153.10 Offer Rate Rs 153.60 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee marginally improved its worth in the process of trading against the greenback in the local currency market on Monday.

Following a slight decrease in the buying spree, the greenback remained under selling pressure throughout the trading session and closed lower for buying and selling at Rs 153.50 and Rs 154.80 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 153.80 and Rs 154.90 respectively, local currency dealers said.

Likewise, the rupee also followed suit in relation to the pound sterling that was bought and sold at Rs 212.00 and Rs 214.00 against Friday’s closing trend of Rs 212.50 and Rs 214.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee recovered 50 paisas against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Monday.

The dollar opened at Rs154(buying) and Rs 154.10(selling) against last rate of Rs154.50(buying) and Rs 154.60(selling).

It closed at Rs154(buying) and Rs 154.10(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold were Rs. 99,700 (selling) and Rs 99,500(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021