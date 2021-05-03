ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
ASL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
AVN 82.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-6.58%)
BOP 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.05%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
DGKC 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.51%)
EPCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.34%)
FCCL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.9%)
FFBL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.56%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.35%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.28%)
JSCL 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.23%)
KAPCO 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.56%)
MLCF 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PAEL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.27%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
POWER 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
PPL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.4%)
PRL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.84%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
SNGP 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.90 (-6.65%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.88%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,736 Decreased By ▼ -81.83 (-1.7%)
BR30 24,279 Decreased By ▼ -656.9 (-2.63%)
KSE100 44,262 Decreased By ▼ -600.76 (-1.34%)
KSE30 18,101 Decreased By ▼ -250.66 (-1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,070
11324hr
Pakistan Cases
829,933
441424hr
Sindh
284,738
Punjab
304,889
Balochistan
22,528
Islamabad
75,892
KPK
119,277
Business Recorder Logo
May 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Implementation of Covid-19 SOPs in Mardan reviewed

Recorder Report 03 May 2021

PESHAWAR: A high-level meeting on the latest situation of Corona epidemic and lockdown was held at the Commissioner’s Office Mardan under the chairmanship of Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Commissioner Mardan Division Muntazir Khan, Deputy Commissioner Habibullah Arif, DPO Mardan Dr. Zahidullah, Members of Provincial Assembly Zahir Shah Toro, Abdul Salam Afridi, Iftikhar Ali Mashwani, Tufail Anjum, MPA Sajida Hanif and other officials participated.

The high-level meeting decided to end the lockdown in Mardan for the past one week. Briefing the media after the meeting, Provincial Assembly members Zahir Shah Toro, Iftikhar Ali Mashwani and others said that the decision to impose lockdown was taken a week ago due to an increase in Code 19 rate in Mardan district. After a week of lockdown, the corona rate in Mardan dropped significantly.

In view of this, the decision of lockdown in Mardan was reviewed and the lockdown was lifted when the rate was reduced. He said that the lockdown would be re-imposed from May 8 before Eid on the decision of the provincial government.

The public is urged to refrain from general interactions, and must wear a mask. Especially in mosques, prayers and Taraweeh should be performed under security measures. And ensure compliance with SOPs.

The lawmakers said that if the number of positive cases of coronavirus increased again in Mardan. So Mardan will have to be locked down again.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Mardan Habibullah Arif also appealed to the citizens to strictly implement Corona SOPs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

third COVID wave Implementation of Covid19 SOPs SOPs in Mardan reviewed Corona epidemic and lockdown Commissioner Mardan Division Commissioner Mardan Division Muntazir Khan Muntazir Khan Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Implementation of Covid-19 SOPs in Mardan reviewed

There’s no proposal to withdraw Section 8B of ST Act: FBR

Implementation of Covid SOPs: PM finally leads from the front

Trade deficit widens by 20.1pc in 10 months

BJP loses West Bengal election

Financial activities thru drug trafficking: FMU issues ‘red flag indicators’

Power supply to Karachi increased by 621MW: Federal govt

UK defends aid cuts after UN warnings

PM vows to introduce electoral reforms

Iran-Afghan pedestrian movement banned

Govt reduces inbound international flight operations to 20pc

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.