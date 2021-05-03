Implementation of Covid-19 SOPs in Mardan reviewed

PESHAWAR: A high-level meeting on the latest situation of Corona epidemic and lockdown was held at the Commissioner’s Office Mardan under the chairmanship of Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Commissioner Mardan Division Muntazir Khan, Deputy Commissioner Habibullah Arif, DPO Mardan Dr. Zahidullah, Members of Provincial Assembly Zahir Shah Toro, Abdul Salam Afridi, Iftikhar Ali Mashwani, Tufail Anjum, MPA Sajida Hanif and other officials participated.

The high-level meeting decided to end the lockdown in Mardan for the past one week. Briefing the media after the meeting, Provincial Assembly members Zahir Shah Toro, Iftikhar Ali Mashwani and others said that the decision to impose lockdown was taken a week ago due to an increase in Code 19 rate in Mardan district. After a week of lockdown, the corona rate in Mardan dropped significantly.

In view of this, the decision of lockdown in Mardan was reviewed and the lockdown was lifted when the rate was reduced. He said that the lockdown would be re-imposed from May 8 before Eid on the decision of the provincial government.

The public is urged to refrain from general interactions, and must wear a mask. Especially in mosques, prayers and Taraweeh should be performed under security measures. And ensure compliance with SOPs.

The lawmakers said that if the number of positive cases of coronavirus increased again in Mardan. So Mardan will have to be locked down again.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Mardan Habibullah Arif also appealed to the citizens to strictly implement Corona SOPs.

