Balochistan Governor Yasinzai quitting

NNI 02 May 2021

QUETTA: Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai is said to have decided to leave office and will soon forward his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The development occurred after the premier demanded Yasinzai to resign. In a letter addressed to the governor, Imran Khan said that he wants to appoint a new governor.

The prime minister, however, had clarified that he does not have a negative impression of Yasinzai’s performance. Imran Khan would finalize the replacement of Yasinzai in coming week. In this regard, the names of Zahoor Agha, Faiz Kakar, Saeed Mandokhel and Naseebullah Bazai are under consideration.

