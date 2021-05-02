ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
PR loads over 20,000 wagons in April

Recorder Report 02 May 2021

KARACHI: For the second time during fiscal year 2020-21, Pakistan Railways has loaded 20,000 plus wagons in a month - an accomplishment that has been achieved thrice during the last 5 years. Prior to that the benchmark of loading 20,000 plus wagons had been crossed in March 2021 and October 2019, said PR officials. The cumulative number of wagons loaded in April was 20,385 and average per day loading stood at 680. Number of wagons loaded is proportionally related to revenue generation as higher the wagons loaded higher will be freight earnings and vice versa.

The freight earnings during the month of April were Rs 1.832 billion with an average of Rs 61 million per day.

Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul said that freight team had been strictly directed to achieve the minimum target of loading 20,000 wagons per month by utilizing all the available human and material resources.

Comments are closed on this story.