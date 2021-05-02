ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
Pakistan

Changing living standard of labourers top priority of govt: FM Qureshi

INP 02 May 2021

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that bringing a real change in living standard of the labourers is top priority of the incumbent government.

In a statement issued here on Saturday on World Labour Day, he said the government is utilizing all possible resources to address issues of working class.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi paid rich tribute to services of the labourers for development of the country.

He said that the progress of the country was linked to the prosperity of the labourers and Prime Minister Imran Khan was very much interested in improving the living standard of the labourers.

PM’s Ehsas Programme is reflection of policies of the government towards the welfare of the labourers, said FM Qureshi. Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted real change in the life style of labourers, he said.

Meanwhile talking to different delegations, the Foreign Minister observed that coronavirus affected the economies of the developed countries. However, the pandemic is challenge for the developing countries like Pakistan.

Pakistan focused its attention on geographical economic priorities amid the pandemic, he said. Pakistan also focused on economic diplomacy and forging strong relationships with other countries of the region.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also hinted that he instructed diplomats working in different countries to apprise world about economic opportunities in Pakistan and bring maximum investment.

About peace process in Afghanistan, he stated that peace talks were in progress in Doha. He, however, added that Pakistan was playing its responsible role for durable peace in the region. He also added that the international community will also have to play positive role for promotion of peace.

The Foreign Minister said Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute, and it could only be resolved through United Nations resolution.

Pakistan would continue to raise voice on human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he maintained.

He however urged upon the international community to perform role to stop Indian forces from brutalities on the innocent people of IIOJK.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the process of vaccination against coronavirus was heading forward with rapid pace. He also stressed upon people to follow precautions against the pandemic. He sought public cooperation to get rid of the pandemic and keep economy flourishing by following COVID 19 SOPs.

Earlier, the FM spent a busy day. He condoled with special assistant to PM on political affairs Malik Aamir Dogar on death of Abdul Shakoor Dogar, the father in law of Amir Dogar.

