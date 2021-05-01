Pakistan
146 more people died of COVID-19 during last 24 hours
01 May 2021
ISLAMABAD: As many as 146 more deaths due to Coronavirus infection and 4,696 new positive cases have been reported in the country in a single day (Friday).
According to the statistics of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll due to pandemic infection in the country has reached 17,957.
As many as 48,740 tests were conducted in 24 hours and positivity ration remained nine point six three per cent.
