ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
ASL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
AVN 82.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-6.58%)
BOP 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.05%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
DGKC 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.51%)
EPCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.34%)
FCCL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.9%)
FFBL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.56%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.35%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.28%)
JSCL 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.23%)
KAPCO 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.56%)
MLCF 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PAEL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.27%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
POWER 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
PPL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.4%)
PRL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.84%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
SNGP 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.90 (-6.65%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.88%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,736 Decreased By ▼ -81.83 (-1.7%)
BR30 24,279 Decreased By ▼ -656.9 (-2.63%)
KSE100 44,262 Decreased By ▼ -600.76 (-1.34%)
KSE30 18,101 Decreased By ▼ -250.66 (-1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,957
14624hr
Pakistan Cases
825,519
469624hr
Sindh
283,560
Punjab
303,182
Balochistan
22,369
Islamabad
75,498
KPK
118,413
Business Recorder Logo
May 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

90 deaths, 2068 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab on Saturday

  • The Punjab health department conducted 4,605,929 tests for COVID-19 so far while 247,050 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.
APP 01 May 2021

LAHORE: As many as 2068 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Saturday while the pandemic claimed 90 lives in 24 hours which turned the death toll to 8,500.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 303,182.

The P&SHD confirmed that 891 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,11 in Kasur, 25 in Sheikhupura,1 in Nankana Sahib,161 in Rawalpindi, 2 in Jehlum, 3 in Chakwal, 40 in Gujranwala, 6 in Hafizabad, 4 in Mandi Bahauddin,18 in Sialkot,4 in Narowal,14 in Gujrat,109 in Faisalabad,12 in Toba Tek Singh,18 in Chineot, 58 in Jhang,108 in Sargodha, 2 in Mianwali,1 in Khoshab, 21 in Bhakkar, 236 in Multan,14 in Vehari, 25 in Khanewal, 3 in Lodharan, 4 in Muzaffargarh, 21 in Dera Ghazi Khan,13 in Layyah,14 in Rajanpur, 59 in Rahimyar Khan, 88 in Bahawalpur,19 Bahawalnagar, 8 in Okara,42 in Pakpatan and 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 4,605,929 tests for COVID-19 so far while 247,050 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department had urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and use facemask.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the people.

Coronavirus

90 deaths, 2068 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab on Saturday

US Senators table bill to develop ROZs in Pakistan, Afghanistan border region

Policies leading to economic revival says PM, as FBR post impressive growth

PM wants CPEC to help usher in ISI

SBP hopes to boost investment in Pakistan: Raza Baqir

Sindh detects Brazilian, South African variants

Resolution adopted by EU Parliament: Pakistan expresses disappointment

Ministries, divisions: No expenditure sans available budget, PAOs warned

Assessable customs value of MG vehicles raised by 14.5pc

Govt to lift ban on TLP?

SPI up 0.05pc WoW

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters